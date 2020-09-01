German unemployment falls in August

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The number of jobless people in Germany fell for the second month in a row in August, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the labour market in Europe’s largest economy is recovering after it was hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The labour office said the number of people out of work fell by 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.915 million. The unemployment rate remained unchanged in seasonally adjusted terms at 6.4%.

Analysts had expected an unchanged reading for both the jobless figure and the unemployment rate.

The labour office said the number of people on short-time work schemes, which continue to shield the labour market from the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, had dropped to 5.36 million in June from 5.82 million in May.