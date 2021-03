March 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Labour Office reported the following economic indicators on Wednesday . GERMAN UNEMPLOYMENT Mar '21 Feb '21 Mar '20 Change (adj) -8,000 +9,000 -2,000 Number in millions(adj) 2.745 2.753 2.268 Rate (adj) 6.0 6.0 5.0 Change (unadj) -76,964 +3,750 -60,237 Number in millions(unadj) 2.827 2.904 2.335 Rate (unadj) 6.2 6.3 5.1 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)