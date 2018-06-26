FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany should raise minimum wage to 9.35 euros in 2020 - commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - A German commission recommended on Tuesday that the minimum wage in Europe’s biggest economy should be raised to 9.19 euros ($10.74) per hour next year and to 9.35 euros per hour in 2020, paving the way for a possible boost to private consumption.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government, which in 2015 introduced a national minimum wage of 8.50 euros for more than 3 million workers, is expected to accept the commission’s proposals.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil will address reporters later on Tuesday. The government had raised the minimum wage to 8.84 euros per hour last year. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)

