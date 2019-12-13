German balanced budget policy should not be a fetish - Bundesbank chief

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Germany does not need an economic stimulus package and its ‘black zero’ balanced budget policy is useful for achieving sound finances but should not become a fetish, the head of the national central bank told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“As a political budgetary objective, the black zero fulfils the pedagogical purpose of ensuring sound finances. This has been achieved so far. Of course, the black zero should not be turned into a fetish,” Jens Weidmann said in the interview published in the newspaper’s online edition.

Many of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives are committed to achieving a balanced budget without issuing new debt but the new leaders of their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners have challenged the policy. (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)