ZEW sees positive prospects for German economy

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - The prospects for growth in Europe's biggest economy remain positive despite a slight drop in expectations, Germany's ZEW institute said on Tuesday after releasing its monthly survey.

"The prospects for the German economy remain favourable. This is not least due to the positive gross domestic product growth in the European Union in the first quarter of 2017," said ZEW President Achim Wambach in a statement. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Ludwig Burger)