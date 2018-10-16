FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

German economic outlook clouded by trade dispute, Brexit - ZEW

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s economic outlook is clouded by an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China and by the growing threat of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a divorce deal, the ZEW institite said on Tuesday.

“Expectations for the German economy are dampening above all due to the intensifying trade dispute between the USA and China,” ZEW researcher Wambach said.

“A further negative influence on economic and export expectations is the danger of a ‘hard Brexit’, which is becoming ever more likely,” Wambach added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)

