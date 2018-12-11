German economic sentiment picks up in December

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German economic sentiment picked up in December, the ZEW research institute said on Tuesday, but it warned that fourth quarter growth was set to be weak and cautioned of the risks to exports from Brexit and the international trade dispute.

The indicator showed sentiment picking up to -17.5 from -24.1 in November. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast of -25.0. But the assessment of current conditions in Germany darkened to 45.3 from 58.2.

“Although the rise in economic expectations is a welcome one, it should not be over-interpreted. The assessment of the economic situation has worsened dramatically for both Germany and the euro zone,” said Achim Wambach, ZEW’s president. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)