German growth outlook clouded despite improved investor morale - ZEW

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The growth outlook for the German economy has become more clouded due to trade-related uncertainties, the ZEW research institute said on Tuesday after its survey showed German investor morale improved more than expected in August.

“The recent agreement in the trade dispute between the EU and the United States has led to a considerable rise in expectations for Germany and also, to a lesser degree, for the Eurozone,” ZEW President researcher Achim Wambach said.

“However, the economic outlook for Germany is now significantly less favourable than it was six months ago,” Wambach added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Maria Sheahan)