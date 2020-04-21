Market News
April 21, 2020 / 9:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German investor morale brightens in April - ZEW

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved in April as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europe’s largest economy seemed to have eased, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to 28.2 from -49.5 in March. Economists had expected a reading of -42.3.

“The financial market experts are beginning to see a light at the end of the very long tunnel,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions fell to -91.5 from -43.1 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -77.5. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

