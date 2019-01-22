German investor morale brightens unexpectedly in January

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved unexpectedly in January, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the growth prospects of Europe’s largest economy are brightening despite lingering trade disputes and Britain’s departure from the EU.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to -15.0 from -17.5 in December. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast of -18.4.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions fell to 27.6 from 45.3 in the previous month. The Reuters forecast was 43.5.