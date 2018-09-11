German investor morale brightens unexpectedly in September

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors brightened unexpectedly for the second month in a row in September, a survey showed on Tuesday, as concerns about an escalating tit-for-tat trade dispute faded into the background.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors improved to -10.6 from -13.7 in August. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of -14.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions rose to 76.0 from 72.6 in the previous month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 72.0. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)