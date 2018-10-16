FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German investor morale drops on U.S.-Sino trade dispute

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors darkened more than expected in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, as concerns about the fallout of an escalting trade dispute between China and the United States clouded the outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors deteriorated to -24.7 from -10.6 in September. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of -12.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions fell to 70.1 from 76.0 in the previous month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 74.5. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

