April 17, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German investor morale hits lowest level since Nov. 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors deteriorated in April, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting weak economic data and growing unease about possible damage to Europe’s largest economy from a trade dispute between the United States and China.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed a reading for economic sentiment among investors dropped for a third month in a row to -8.2, the lowest since November 2012. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of -1.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged down to 87.9 from 90.7 last month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 88.0. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr)

