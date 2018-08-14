FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

German investor morale improves more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved more than expected in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, as a U.S.-EU trade deal helped to dispel concerns about an escalating tariffs dispute.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors improved to -13.7 from -24.7 from in July. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of -20.7.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged up to 72.6 from 72.4 in the previous month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 72.3. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Maria Sheahan)

