German investor morale improves more than expected in September
September 19, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a month ago

German investor morale improves more than expected in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved more than expected in September after falling three months in a row, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that markets expect Europe’s biggest economy to continue its solid upswing in coming months.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index rose to 17.0 from 10.0 in August. This beat a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase to 12.5.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged up to 87.9 from 86.7 last month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast predicting a dip to 86.6. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber)

