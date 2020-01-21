German investor morale jumps on export hopes - ZEW

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors brightened far more than expected in January on hopes that Europe’s largest economy might not be as badly affected by trade tensions as previously thought, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to 26.7 from 10.7 in December. Economists had expected an increase to 15.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions improved to -9.5 from -19.9 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -13.5.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said the better mood among investors was mainly due to the recent settlement of the trade dispute between the United States and China. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)