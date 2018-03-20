FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

German investor morale plunges on U.S. trade fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors deteriorated further in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting growing uncertainty about the possible damage any U.S. import tariffs could inflict on Europe’s largest economy.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors dropped to 5.1 from 17.8 in the previous month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 13.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged down to 90.7 from 92.3 last month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 90.0. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing Joseph Nasr)

