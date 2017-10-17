FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German investor morale rises to 17.6 points in October
#Market News
October 17, 2017

German investor morale rises to 17.6 points in October

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved, though by less than expected, in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that markets expect Europe’s biggest economy to continue its solid upswing in coming months.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index rose to 17.6 from 17.0 in September. This undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase to 20.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged down to 87.0 from 87.9 last month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast predicting an increase to 89.0. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

