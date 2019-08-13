Market News
August 13, 2019 / 9:16 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

German investor morale slumps as economic outlook worsens

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors slid far more than expected in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, and the ZEW institute blamed trade disputes and higher chances of a no-deal Brexit for a worsening outlook in Europe’s biggest economy.

ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors fell to -44.1 from -24.5 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a drop to -28.5.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions fell to -13.5 from -1.1 in the previous month. Analysts had predicted a reading of -7.0. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below