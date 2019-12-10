German investor morale surges on export, consumption hopes -ZEW

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved far more than forecast in December, a survey showed on Tuesday, with an unexpected rise in October exports boosting hopes for an upturn in Europe’s biggest economy.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors increased to 10.7 from -2.1 in November. Economists had expected a rise to 0.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions rose to -19.9 from -24.7 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -22.3.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said the rise in sentiment “rests on the hope that German exports and private consumption will develop better than previously thought.”