German investors downbeat on economic rebound

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Investors do not expect a speedy recovery from current weak developments in the German economy, the ZEW research institute said on Tuesday, adding that its monthly survey pointed to a subdued third quarter.

Citing recent data on industrial production, retail sales and foreign trade, the survey showed economic sentiment among investors in Europe’s biggest economy rising slightly to -24.1 in November from -24.7 in October. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast of -25.0.

Investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions fell to 58.2 from 70.1 in the previous month, way below a Reuters consensus forecast of 65.0. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)

