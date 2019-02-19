Germany's growth outlook remains subdued - ZEW

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors improved slightly more than expected in February, a ZEW survey showed on Tuesday, but the institute added that the growth outlook of Europe’s largest economy remains subdued due to weaker demand from abroad.

“At the moment, we do not expect a rapid recovery of the slowing German economy. The economic situation in Germany has been weak, especially in the manufacturing sector,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors edged up to -13.4 from -15.0 in January. Economists had expected an increase to -14.0.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions fell to 15.0 from 27.6 in the previous month. Markets had predicted a fall to 23.0. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)