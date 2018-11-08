German conservative Merz says Germany benefits from weak euro

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany is benefiting from a euro exchange rate that is too weak for its economy but too strong for others in the currency bloc, said conservative Friedrich Merz, who is running to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of her Christian Democrats.

“We are benefiting from this,” Merz said of the euro’s exchange rate. “This is one of the fundamental reasons for our strength.”

“The Germans have to contribute more than others to the success of the European Union. We have to do more than we are actually doing,” he added. “Europe is really at the threshold at the moment.”