German economy headed for strong 2017 - Econ Min

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German economy will grow strongly in 2017 and exports will rise despite showing weakness in recent months, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

“The economy remains on an upward trend at the end of the year,” the ministry said in a statement. “Gross domestic product for 2017 should be strong.”

The ministry said that while industrial production could be weak in the fourth quarter, positive sentiment indicators suggest that the underlying economic trend is still robust.