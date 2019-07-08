German exports rise in May but fail to claw back April's slump

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German exports rebounded more strongly than expected in May but failed to fully recover from a slump a month earlier as trade conflicts and Britain’s expected departure from the European Union cool Europe’s largest economy.

Exports grew by 1.1% on the month in May, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday, surpassing the 0.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll. In April, exports fell by 3.4%.

Imports fell 0.5% on the month in May. The upshot was a rise in the trade balance to 18.7 billion euros ($20.99 billion) from 16.9 billion in the prior month.

Separate Statistics Office data showed industrial output increased by 0.3% on the month, undershooting the forecast for a 0.4% rise.