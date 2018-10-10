FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

German govt cuts growth forecasts for this year and next - document

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The German government has cut its forecast for growth in Europe’s largest economy this year to 1.8 percent from its previous prediction of 2.3 percent, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The government has also slashed its 2019 growth forecast to 1.8 percent, down from a previous estimate of 2.1 percent, and it expects the economy to expand by 1.8 percent in 2020, the document showed.

The German government is due to present its updated growth forecasts on Thursday.

Reporting by Rene Wagner and Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

