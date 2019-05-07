German industrial orders rebound in March, undershoot expectations

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose less than expected in March after two months of steep declines, data showed on Tuesday, bringing little relief for Europe’s largest economy which is facing a sharp slowdown in growth.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were up 0.6 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. This undershot a consensus forecast of 1.5 percent.

The reading for February was revised slightly up to a fall of 4.0 percent from a previously reported drop of 4.2 percent.