German industrial output, exports rise in November

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Both German industrial output and exports rose in November, data showed on Friday, adding to signs that the export-oriented manufacturing sector had given impetus to Europe’s largest economy in the fourth quarter.

Industrial output was up by 0.9% on the month and exports rose by 2.2%, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. It was the seventh month in a row that output and exports rise after a lockdown in March and April to contain a first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)