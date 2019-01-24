Germany revises 2019 GDP growth forecast to 1.0 pct - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The German government has dropped its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent due to slower global economic growth and uncertainty about Britain’s exit from the European Union, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported Thursday.

The newspaper said the ministry’s new forecast, to be publicly released on Wednesday, calls for a recovery in 2020, when Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)