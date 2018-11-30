Germany's BDI slashing 2018 growth forecast to 1.5 pct from 2 pct - report

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association is cutting its 2018 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to around 1.5 percent from roughly 2 percent, a newspaper reported on Friday.

The Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung said German industry had performed well in the first half of the year but was now dealing with one-off effects such as the problems carmakers are facing in adapting to new WLTP pollution standards.

Other risks included U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies, the trade conflict between the United States and China and Britain’s looming departure from the European Union, the report cited the BDI as saying.