Strong China demand fuels German export, production rebound

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s manufacturing economy continued its recovery from the shock of the coronavirus lockdown for the second month running in June, with output rising 8.9%, helped by a 14.9% jump in exports, the Statistics Office said on Friday.

While numbers for production, imports and exports were all still below pre-pandemic levels, the month-on-month rise in exports was the largest in almost 30 years, helped by strong demand from China, which bought 15.4% more from Europe’s largest economy than in June 2019.

Sales to the United States, now particularly severely hit by the pandemic, were 20.7% down. Exports to Britain were also hit: they fell 15.7% compared to the previous month. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)