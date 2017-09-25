Germany's FDP says won't agree to 'Jamaica' coalition at any price

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s liberal Free Democrats (FDP) set the stage for tough coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Greens, saying they would not agree to a deal that did not promise a change in the German government’s direction.

“It is not up to us to form a ‘Jamaica coalition’ at any price,” deputy party leader Wolfgang Kubicki told journalists on Monday, after Sunday’s national election pointed to a three-way tie-up as the most straightforward possibility for a coalition.

FDP party leader Christian Lindner said that changes were needed in Germany’s energy policy and its stance on euro zone fiscal policy. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)