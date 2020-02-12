BASF picks German state of Brandenburg as battery materials production site

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German chemicals conglomerate BASF announced on Wednesday it had selected a new battery materials production site in the eastern state of Brandenburg as part of its plan to support the electric vehicles value chain in Europe.

"This state-of-the art plant will produce cathode active materials (CAM) with an initial capacity enabling the supply of around 400,000 full electric vehicles per year with BASF battery materials," BASF said in a statement on.basf.com/3bwHRDV.

The site is located in the town of Schwarzheide, some 120 km (75 miles) south of Berlin. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Madeline Chambers)