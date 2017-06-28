FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

Bavaria agrees air pollution control measures with BMW, Audi, MAN

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 28 (Reuters) - German carmakers BMW, Audi and truck manufacturer MAN have agreed steps with Bavaria to cut pollution from diesel engines, the state's regional government said on Wednesday.

The steps on air pollution control include a pledge from luxury rivals Audi and BMW to ensure that at least half of their Euro-5 diesel car fleets will reach a level of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions that will cut pollution in cities, the government said.

The manufacturers have agreed to shoulder the costs for certification and development of the engine management software, it said. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

