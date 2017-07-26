FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using VW law firm seizures
#U.S. Legal News
July 26, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 21 days ago

Germany's top court blocks prosecutors from using VW law firm seizures

Andreas Cremer

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have no right for the time being to evaluate materials seized during a raid in March on U.S. law firm Jones Day, the Federal Constitutional Court said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors searched the Munich-based offices of Jones Day, the law firm hired by Volkswagen to investigate its emissions scandal, and the headquarters of VW's Audi brand on March 15.

VW had filed a complaint with a Munich local court to prevent prosecutors from using the material but its attempt was rebuffed in April by the court.

