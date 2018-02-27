FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:59 PM / in 12 hours

Emissions overshoots severe in only a handful of cities - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in the wake of a court ruling allowing cities to ban heavily polluting diesel cars that emission levels in most municipalities overshot European Union limits by only modest amounts.

Only in the case of the few cities where emissions were far in excess of targets were further measures needed, she said, adding: “We are examining the ruling and will discuss with municipalities and the communes how to proceed.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

