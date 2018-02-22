FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 22, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

German court delays ruling on diesel bans to next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A German court delayed until next Tuesday a decision on whether major cities can ban heavily polluting diesel cars, a ruling being closely watched by automakers and drivers of 15 million vehicles in Europe’s largest car market.

Judge Andreas Korbmacher said the country’s highest federal administrative court would rule on Feb. 27 on an appeal brought by German states against bans imposed by local courts in Stuttgart and Duesseldorf over poor air quality.

There has been a global backlash against diesel-engine cars since Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. exhaust tests, meant to limit emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxide (NOx), known to cause respiratory disease. (Reporting by Markus Wakert, writing by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.