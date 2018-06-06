Daimler CEO to meet German transport minister next Monday - ministry

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche has a follow-up meeting with German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer next Monday, the ministry said on Wednesday, after they met last week on the issue of diesel emissions.

A Daimler spokesman also confirmed the meeting.

Last Monday, Scheuer questioned Zetsche in a closed-door meeting over how many Mercedes-Benz vans and cars need to be fixed after a regulator found illegal software in one of its models. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)