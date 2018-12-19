German court rules driving ban in Darmstadt to take effect from June -magazine

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Wednesday that a driving ban for older diesel cars on two streets in the western city of Darmstadt would take effect from June 2019, Focus magazine reported on Wednesday.

The ban affects older diesel cars in Darmstadt with engines conforming to the Euro 5 emissions standard, as well as petrol vehicles up to Euro 2.

No one at the court in Wiesbaden was immediately available for comment on Wednesday's ruling.