2 days ago
German carmakers reach deal to cut diesel emissions-source
August 2, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 days ago

German carmakers reach deal to cut diesel emissions-source

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German politicians and carmakers have reached an agreement to cut inner-city pollution to avert bans of diesel vehicles, a source close to a crisis meeting said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the VDA carmakers lobby said it had offered to install new engine management software in 5 million cars to make exhaust filtering systems more effective and bring down their emissions of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

