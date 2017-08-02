FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German carmakers reach deal to cut diesel emissions-source
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 months ago

German carmakers reach deal to cut diesel emissions-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German politicians and carmakers have reached an agreement to cut inner-city pollution to avert bans of diesel vehicles, a source close to a crisis meeting said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the VDA carmakers lobby said it had offered to install new engine management software in 5 million cars to make exhaust filtering systems more effective and bring down their emissions of nitrogen oxide by 25 percent to 30 percent. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.