Germany to agree plan to cut diesel emissions-sources

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The German government will not force the auto industry to make costly engine retrofits to cut emissions but will accept software updates for around 2 million diesel cars at a meeting on Wednesday, industry and government sources said on Tuesday.

The summit of politicans and car executives was called to discuss ways to reduce inner-city pollution in an attempt to avert bans of diesel cars and restore the reputation of the sector battered since the Volkswagen scandal.

The auto industry has agreed to software updates for around 2 million cars that will cost around 300 million euros ($354 million), a government source said. An industry source said foreign car makers had not agreed to participate for now.

The sector and the government will each contribute half to a 500 million euro fund aimed at helping local governments reduce pollution, while the government will also put more funds into subsidies for electric cars for officials. ($1 = 0.8466 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Emma Thomasson)