FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German lobby group DUH says to continue campaign to ban diesel
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 2, 2017 / 4:45 PM / in 2 months

German lobby group DUH says to continue campaign to ban diesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German environmental lobby group DUH said it would keep pressing ahead with a campaign to ban diesel cars from inner cities, despite an auto industry pledge on Wednesday to update engine management software on 5.3 million polluting diesel cars.

“The diesel forum is a colossal failure,” DUH said in a statement released shortly after politicians and auto industry leaders unveiled a pact designed to save the diesel engine.

The agreement would only see 20 percent of diesel cars in Germany receive updates.

“What a debacle for the Federal Republic’s clean air policy,” Juergen Resch, head of the DUH, said in a statement, adding that the environmental lobby group’s plans to pursue legal cases to improve air quality in 16 German cities would prevail. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.