BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A German administrative court on Thursday ruled that the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia must establish a driving ban for diesel vehicles in certain areas of the city of Essen and on parts of a busy motorway, German broadcaster n-tv reported on its website.

Both Essen and the A40 motorway affected are located in the Ruhr region, Germany’s industrial heartland and one of its most densely populated areas.