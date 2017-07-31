Germany open to class action lawsuits in emissions scandal

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The German government is in principle open to class action lawsuits against carmakers engulfed in an emissions scandal that broke almost two years ago, a spokesman for the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

"We are in principle open to instruments like class action lawsuits," the spokesman said during a regular government news conference.

A finance ministry spokesman said it was too early to discuss incentives to promote the sale of low-emission modern diesel and electric cars.

Representatives of Germany's federal government, states and major automakers will meet on Wednesday to discuss ways to avert driving bans on diesel cars.