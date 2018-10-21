Germany's Merkel promises legislation to ward off diesel driving bans

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, campaigning for her Christian Democrats (CDU) to retain control of the crucial state of Hesse in next Sunday’s election, promised legislative changes to ward off the threat of air pollution leading to driving bans.

Speaking at a news conference from the state on Sunday evening, Merkel said that new legislation would ensure that driving bans would not be needed in cities like Frankfurt, Hesse’s largest state, where nitrogen emissions from diesel cars were only marginally above permissible levels.

"Driving bans are disproportionate when it comes to small excess pollution levels," she said. "We want to change the law ... That is a very important piece of information for a city like Frankfurt."