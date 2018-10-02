VW will help with diesel retrofits but BMW is refusing them - German minister

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to help with hardware retrofits for diesel cars but some details still need to be discussed while BMW has refused such retrofits, German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday.

He told a news conference that Daimler has said it could consider hardware retrofits but would concentrate on trade-in incentives of up to 5,000 euros ($5,755.50) that encourage vehicle owners to switch their older diesel cars for newer, cleaner ones.