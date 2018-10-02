FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018

Renault offers trade-in incentives for German diesel owners

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - France’s Renault said it was offering owners of older diesel vehicles in Germany incentives to trade in their cars for newer, cleaner ones, becoming the first foreign carmaker to give in to pressure to play a role in Germany’s anti-pollution efforts.

Renault said on its website on Tuesday that owners of diesel vehicles meeting the Euro-5 or an older emissions standard were eligible to receive between 2,000 euros and 10,000 euros ($2,308-$11,541) to trade in their vehicle for a new Renault car, regardless of what type of engine the new model has.

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

