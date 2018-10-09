Berlin court orders city to impose diesel bans on some streets

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A Berlin court ruled on Tuesday that the city of Berlin should impose driving bans on some roads for diesel cars whose emissions of nitrogen oxide exceed permitted limits.

The case was brought against the city-state by environmental lobby group DUH, which wants Berlin to reduce air pollution by banning diesel vehicles up to the Euro 4 standard from the end of 2018 and for Euro 5 standard cars from September 2019. The latest standard is Euro 6. (Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin)