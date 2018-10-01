FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 1, 2018 / 11:35 AM / in 2 hours

VW will cover some costs of hardware retrofits for diesel cars - German minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to cover some but not all of the costs for hardware retrofits of diesel cars, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Monday, adding the German coalition still needed to decide how to plug the funding gap.

“We have a commitment from Volkswagen for hardware retrofits,” Scheuer said in a live video chat on Instagram. “A retrofit costs around 3,000 euros. VW will cover 2,400 of that. Now we have to discuss in the coalition how we handle the gap of 600 euros.”

He said his party, the Christian Social Union - Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats - did not want diesel drivers to face any additional burdens. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.